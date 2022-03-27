New Zealand entertainment giant Top Twins announce they both have breast cancer

However, Jules pointed out TVNZ Linda started feeling unwell again last year, shortly before she found out that she too had breast cancer.

“So, all of a sudden, boom. In COVID, I can’t be with Jules. I came out of the office at St. George’s Hospital and I got in the car.

“I just burst into tears.”

The Top Twins have become a mainstay of Kiwi television with their show Top Twins, where they played the characters of Camp Mother, Camp Leader, Ken, and Ken.

The success of both was acknowledged in 2018 as they were made Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment at Government House.