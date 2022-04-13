New Zealand hikes rates by most in 22 years on rise in inflation

New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point, its biggest increase in 22 years, following concerns about rising inflation from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand’s Reserve Bank raised its official interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent, bringing forward the growth it had marked this year.

The decision was announced a day after the US reported that inflation hit 8.5 percent in March, rising at its fastest pace in 40 years, as supply chains struggled with a post-pandemic surge in demand. And the war in Ukraine boosted commodity prices.

The RBNZ Monetary Policy Committee meeting took place on 23 February, the day Russia invaded Ukraine and raised rates by 25 basis points. This also…