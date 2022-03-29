New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI Latest Scores & Updates from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI Latest Scores & Updates: Netherlands captain Peter Seelar won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

NZ vs NED 2022, 1st ODI: Scorecard | Vaccination

The ODI series is important for both sides in terms of 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification, as the hosts are ranked 12th, having played only three matches in the cycle, and the Dutch have won just two games in three series. .

When will the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED) start?

The match will be played on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the 1st ODI match New Zealand (NZ) and Netherlands (NED) be played?

The 1st ODI between NZ vs NED will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

At what time will the first ODI be…