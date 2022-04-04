New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: Netherlands start well in chase of 334 runs vs New Zealand

New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: Netherlands batted well and got off to a decent start in their attempt to chase down 334 for victory in the final ODI vs New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Earlier, New Zealand, batting first, scored 333/8 runs in 50 overs on the back of brilliant centuries from Martin Guptill and Will Young. The match also marks Ross Taylor’s final international game. Taylor also recently played his last Test match at home against Bangladesh as the home team would be eager to bid him a grand farewell. Netherlands, on the other hand, will aim to win at least one ODI in the series and save some glory. (live scorecard)

