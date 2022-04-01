New Zealander of the Year: Ta Tippin O’Regan, the man who ‘gives the gift of time’

It takes “loving trickery” to make one of the country’s most knowledgeable speakers momentarily speechless.

Ta Tippin O’Regan – once described as an “intimidating” boardroom brawler – has been named 2022 New Zealander of the Year.

Inspired by dreams of a just and bicultural nation, O’Regan became a familiar figure in the nation’s consciousness as he led seven years of treaty negotiations over more than half of Aotearoa’s land mass.

His award, announced at an online ceremony on Thursday night, was honored as a “appropriate tribute” to the “worthy recipient” by two prime ministers who were close to him during talks in the 1990s, Jim Bolger and Jenny Shipley.

