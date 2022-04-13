New Zealand’s central bank unveils biggest rate hike in 20 years business and economy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raised the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1.50 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by 0.5 per cent, or 50 basis points, to 1.50 per cent on Wednesday, the central bank’s fourth consecutive hike to tame fast-rising inflation.

All 21 economists polled by the Reuters news agency expected the RBNZ to increase the official cash rate (OCR) – the rate of interest on overnight loans among commercial banks – but only six had forecast a 50 basis-point move. The rest had expected an increase of 25 basis points, while the financial markets were fully priced in for the big hike.

The central bank said in a statement that the hike, which was its biggest rate hike in more than 20 years, was aimed at taking the cash rate.