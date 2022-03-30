New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams don’t really have impressive defenses

10:06 pm, March 29, 2022

New Zealand’s Super Rugby Pacific teams don’t really have any impressive defenses.

They do not dominate in the traditional sense that they push the opposition backwards by a set piece and push the opposition back 20 meters before raising and kicking the white flag.

Many teams in the Kiwi Super Rugby Pacific can repel an attack and hold their ground, but rarely do they force a team to concede a kick through by running back.

The Crusaders and Chiefs, the two form teams in the competition, held a high-quality, fast-paced competition in Hamilton, but both teams were able to roll over each other in the attack.

Security forces in New Zealand, for whatever reason, are made to bow down…