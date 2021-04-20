ENTERTAINMENT

New ZEE shows Rishton Ka Manjha & Bhagya Laxmi get a Release Date – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Zee TV is a channel which has served it’s viewers one among their most favourite and most watched exhibits for lengthy years. Even as we speak it has many exhibits that are on prime of the TRP checklist.  Be it Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya that proceed to be the perfect faring exhibits for the channel or be it the exhibits that are being crafted freshly, the viewership is excessive.

Nonetheless, the channel has two extra exhibits rolling quickly and one among them is a Balaji present referred to as Bhagya Laxmi. The present will revolve round a easy and loving woman getting married to a millionaire, who doesn’t consider in destiny. She will likely be heartbroken to know that their union is barely a betrayal by their households.

Whereas Bhagya Laxmi was speculated to launch in April, stories recommend that it’ll now be approaching in June and is purported to get the 9pm to 9:30pm slot.

Other than that, there’s one other present coming within the type of Rishton Ka Manjha. The story of the present will revolve round two younger individuals within the metropolis of Kolkata belonging to totally different backgrounds preventing with the challenges given to them by the world.

This present can also be scheduled to air in June and is purported to get the time slot of seven:30 to eight:00pm.

Maintain studying this area for additional updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top