New ZEE shows Rishton Ka Manjha & Bhagya Laxmi get a Release Date – TMT Updates

Zee TV is a channel which has served it’s viewers one among their most favourite and most watched exhibits for lengthy years. Even as we speak it has many exhibits that are on prime of the TRP checklist. Be it Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya that proceed to be the perfect faring exhibits for the channel or be it the exhibits that are being crafted freshly, the viewership is excessive.

Nonetheless, the channel has two extra exhibits rolling quickly and one among them is a Balaji present referred to as Bhagya Laxmi. The present will revolve round a easy and loving woman getting married to a millionaire, who doesn’t consider in destiny. She will likely be heartbroken to know that their union is barely a betrayal by their households.

Whereas Bhagya Laxmi was speculated to launch in April, stories recommend that it’ll now be approaching in June and is purported to get the 9pm to 9:30pm slot.

Other than that, there’s one other present coming within the type of Rishton Ka Manjha. The story of the present will revolve round two younger individuals within the metropolis of Kolkata belonging to totally different backgrounds preventing with the challenges given to them by the world.

This present can also be scheduled to air in June and is purported to get the time slot of seven:30 to eight:00pm.

Maintain studying this area for additional updates.