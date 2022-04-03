Newcastle eyeing former Liverpool striker

return to Sender? according to information aim, striker Taiwo Avonii (24) is in the sights of Newcastle, but also West Ham and Southampton. The current Union Berlin striker, author of 17 goals and 4 assists since the start of the 2021-2022 financial year, would be keen to find England, to prove his true value there and gain his imposition on him. Because the Nigerian international (3 caps, 1 goal) has certainly left Her Majesty’s Kingdom and Liverpool, which he joined last summer in 2015 at the age of 18.

The club from the German capital had already been loaned last year, having convinced the union to secure his services in exchange for €6.5 million. Meanwhile, Taiwo Avonii, in the Netherlands (Nijmegen), Belgium (Mauskrone, La Gantois) or…