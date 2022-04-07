Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Updates, Supercoach Score, Video, Kalin Ponga, Daly Cherry-Evans, Injuries

Manly has proved that they are not a one-man team after a comprehensive 30-6 victory over the Knights.

With Tom Trobojevic out for at least a month, many punters doubted the Sea Eagles’ chances, but he silenced his critics from his bench by making a particularly impressive Thursday night appearance.

The game began in a strange way when manly prop Martin Taupau lay down in visible pain after the first tackle.

Commentator Andrew Voss and analyst Michael Ennis couldn’t figure out what was wrong with the star forward, but the tackle was held up by Knight, Chris Randall…