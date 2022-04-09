Newcastle United 1-0 Wolves highlights and reaction as Chris Wood wins big on penalty

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage Newcastle United vs Wolves from St James’s Park.

The Magpies have an early chance to get back on track after three losses, with the 5-1 loss to Tottenham still vivid in memory on Sunday.

Bruno Guimaraes could be back in the starting XI, which Willock suspects possible with a knee problem, as head coach Eddie Howe is considering any changes tonight.

Wolves are pushing for a European spot, btu Newcastle know they must take advantage of three consecutive home games to ensure Premier League safety – Leicester and Crystal Palace follow suit.

Lee Ryder and Ciaran Kelly are at St. James’ Park tonight to bring you all the latest looks.

Fancy £60 in free bets and bonuses? just register with betfred,