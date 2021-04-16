Newcastle vs. West Ham injury, suspension list

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest harm and suspension information forward of Saturday’s Premier League conflict between Newcastle United and West Ham United.

West Ham United will likely be seeking to transfer into third place within the Premier League desk after they journey to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers are presently fourth in England’s high flight, whereas Newcastle occupy seventeenth place, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the staff information for the 2 sides forward of the competition.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Ryan Fraser (groin), Jamaal Lascelles (ankle), Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Dubravka; Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Murphy, Almiron, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Declan Rice (knee), Michail Antonio (thigh)

Uncertain: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Manuel Lanzini (knock), Darren Randolph (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Mark Noble (elbow), Aaron Cresswell (thigh)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Fabianski; Diop, Dawson, Balbuena; Coufal, Noble, Soucek, Masuaku; Lingard, Bowen, Fornals