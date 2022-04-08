Newcastle vs Wolves live scores, updates, highlights from Premier League clash

A crunch weekend of Premier League action begins on Tyneside as Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night with a crucial clash.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are not completely out of danger in their fight for relegation, with a seven-point advantage over the bottom three, although having played one game over Burnley.

The hosts will be confident of two more wins this season to regain their top flight status, but they have lost three consecutive Premier League games.

Wolves are among a group of teams pushing for a European qualification spot during the season run-in, with Bruno Lej’s team able to finish sixth with a win tonight.

