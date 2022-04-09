Newcastle vs Wolves results and highlights: Magpies claim crucial victory in Premier League relegation battle

Newcastle moved within touching distance of Premier League safety as they handed Wolves a 1-0 win at home.

Chris Wood’s second-half spot-kick at Tyneside has led the Magpies to 34 points for their first win in a month.

Wood picked himself up after hitting Wood’s keeper Jose Sa, eventually slamming Newcastle for 20 minutes before Wood picked himself up.

Wolves rallied in the final stage, with Fabio Silva leading wide, but Howe’s side did enough to try and claim a valuable home victory.

MORE: Manchester City vs Liverpool starting lineup predicted

Newcastle vs Wolves result