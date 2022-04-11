Newgarden beat Grosjean to win, Herta Shunt

Herta made a perfect start to stop Chip Ganassi Racing’s supreme starter, Palu, leaving Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Newgarden, which he managed to do. Behind them, Felix Rosenquist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy and Alexander Rossi (Andretti) fell to fourth and fifth, while the big mover at the front of the field was another Ganassi car from Marcus Ericsson, who overtook Will Power. Penske and Grosjean’s Andretti enter to take sixth.

Herta had a 2.3 second lead over Newgarden by the start of lap 6, when Dalton Kellett’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet hit the Turn 1 tyrewall, leaving the first yellow.

The Lap 10 restart was uneventful, and while Herta wanted to stay out of Newgarden’s reach, he was saving fuel and happy to leave his lead at 1.6 seconds….