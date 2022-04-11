Newgarden beat Grosjean to win, Herta Shunt

After facing threats from Palu and Grosjean, the Penske driver secured the team’s third consecutive victory after an accidental run.

It marked Newgarden’s 22nd career victory, equaling Tony Bettenhausen and Emerson Fittipaldi in the record books.

Former Formula 1 driver Grosjean took his second series podium after being denied pole for Sunday’s race following a crash in qualifying, while Palu finished third for Chip Ganassi Racing.

After starting in second, Newgarden were overtaken by a perfect start from Andretti Autosport Polsitter and were forced to stop at Palau in the early stages.

The trio ran from the front for much of the distance, with Palu standing early after leading from Newgarden and Herta.

But a crash on lap one from Herta on Turn 9, leaving him in the outside…