News BBB Industries Launches Remy Quick Tech Tip Video Series By aftermarketNews Staff May 13, 2021 – AftermarketNews.com (AMN)

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of positive response to the series, which currently includes more than 100 video repair solutions for both starters and alternators,” said Matt Heater, rotating electric director of Product Marketing and Product Management. “Technicians and DIYers can look forward to at least two new Remy Quick Tech Tip videos each week.”

To see any of the current videos and to sign-up for alerts for future videos, visit www.RemyAutomotive.com/Training.