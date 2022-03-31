News – “Morning Skate” of the NHL – Thursday March 31

NHL

night figures

Oilers captain Conor McDavid became the first player to reach 100 points once again after scoring two points in a potential first-round game against the Kings.

For the third time in five days, it is tied at the top of the NHL goalscoring list when Edmonton’s Leon Dreitel scored his 49th goal of the season to tie Toronto’s Austin Matthews. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider of New York scored his 46th goal in 2021-22.

McDavid reaches the 100 mark for the 5th time

Conor McDavid (1-1-2) hit the 100-point mark for the fifth time in seven NHL seasons to extend his lead in the race for the Art Ross Trophy…