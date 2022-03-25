News: NATO Secretary General participates in G7 Leaders meeting, 24-Mar.-2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attended a meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Putin’s brutal and unjust war on Thursday (24 March 2022). Organized by Germany, and held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the meeting took place on the back of the NATO summit that took place earlier on Thursday.

The Secretary-General stressed that at Thursday’s extraordinary NATO summit, the Allies condemned Russia’s unjustified aggression and reiterated their full support for Ukraine. NATO allies are increasing support…