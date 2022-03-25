News: NATO Secretary General visits exercise Cold Response in Norway, 25-Mar.-2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets soldiers participating in Exercise Cold Response in northern Norway on Friday (March 25, 2022). The secretary-general said the cold response shows NATO’s unity and strength in action, with forces from Europe and North America training together.

30,000 personnel are participating in the Norway-led exercise, including NATO’s closest allies Finland and Sweden. 220 aircraft have been deployed, as well as 50 ships, including two aircraft carrier groups from the United Kingdom and Italy.

Mr Stoltenberg said there was an area of ​​the high north…