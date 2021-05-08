News of Kirron Kher’s death went viral on internet, Anupam Kher broke silence

Not Corona has become a joke; It has been a viral news on social media for some time that Bollywood actress Kiran Kher has passed away. Last month, Anupam Kher had informed that Kiran Kher has become a victim of blood cancer. These days Kiran Kher is getting treatment for this disease. Meanwhile, this news is becoming viral on social media that Kiran Kher has passed away. After this news came out, people started paying tribute to Kiran Kher.

Upon receiving information about this rumor, Anupam Kherne has broken his silence. Anupam Kher has told this news of Kiran Kher’s death as a lie. Along with this, Anupam Kher has also revealed that Kiran Kher’s health is completely fine.

In his post, Anupam Kher wrote, various rumors are flying about Kiran Kher. All these news are false. Kiran Kher is completely fine. Further giving information, Anupam Kher wrote, Kiran Kher has got Corona virus vaccine on Friday. I want to request all of you with folded hands not to spread false and negative news on social media.