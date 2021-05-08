ENTERTAINMENT

News of Kirron Kher’s death went viral on internet, Anupam Kher broke silence

Avatar

Not Corona has become a joke; It has been a viral news on social media for some time that Bollywood actress Kiran Kher has passed away. Last month, Anupam Kher had informed that Kiran Kher has become a victim of blood cancer. These days Kiran Kher is getting treatment for this disease. Meanwhile, this news is becoming viral on social media that Kiran Kher has passed away. After this news came out, people started paying tribute to Kiran Kher.

Upon receiving information about this rumor, Anupam Kherne has broken his silence. Anupam Kher has told this news of Kiran Kher’s death as a lie. Along with this, Anupam Kher has also revealed that Kiran Kher’s health is completely fine.

In his post, Anupam Kher wrote, various rumors are flying about Kiran Kher. All these news are false. Kiran Kher is completely fine. Further giving information, Anupam Kher wrote, Kiran Kher has got Corona virus vaccine on Friday. I want to request all of you with folded hands not to spread false and negative news on social media.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top