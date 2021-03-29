News of relief for Punjab Kings, Mohammad Shami may return to the field soon – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

News of relief for Punjab Kings, Mohammad Shami may return to the field soon

News of relief for Punjab Kings, Mohammad Shami may return to the field soon

There are a few days left for IPL 2021 to begin. Meanwhile, there has been news of relief for the Punjab Kings team. Indeed, Punjab Kings fast bowler Mohammed Shami is fit and can join the team soon. Please tell that Mohammed Shami is away from cricket for some time due to injury. Now Shami is reported to be fit and may return to the field soon. Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble made a big disclosure about Shami’s fitness. It is also being told that Shami has started work on his match fitness at the National Cricket Academy and he has also been practicing bowling for the last few weeks. Also, reports are being told that Shami will be fit to return to the field in the next one week.

Please tell that Mohammed Shami has been away from cricket since December. Shami was injured on the third day of the first Test match played against Australia in Adelaide. Actually, Shami was hurt by a Pat Cummins ball during the match. After this, he returned to the country. Since then Shami has not played cricket. Initially it was being told that he would recover from the injury in 4–6 weeks. However, he was not fully fit during this period and he was not declared fit even before the Test series against England. But now before the IPL starts, there is news of relief for Punjab Kings that now Shami is fit and can return to the field soon. Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble is also very excited about Shami’s return to the field soon. He told about Shami’s fitness that he is fine now and will come in bio bubble for quarantine.


Soon they will be out of the bio bubble. Kumble said that Shami did not play any match after the injury, but now he is fit and can play in the practice match soon. Cooch Anil Kumble has indicated that Mohammed Shami can play in the first match. . Let us know that in the IPL 2021, the first match of the Punjab Kings will be with the Rajasthan Royals on 12 April in Mumbai. Talking about the previous season, Shami had a great bowling performance in the tournament. In the IPL 2020, Mohammed Shami took 20 wickets in 14 matches.

