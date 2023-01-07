LATEST

Newspaper: Ronaldo and his girlfriend will violate a Saudi law by residing in Riyadh

The transfer of Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nasr club in Saudi Arabia raised a problem raised by the Spanish news agency EFE, regarding how he lived with his girlfriend and mother of his five children, Georgina Rodriguez, without a marriage contract in the Gulf country, whose laws consider cohabitation a crime.

Ronaldo, 37, began his adventure with Arab football, and was very well received after signing with “Al-Nasr” for two and a half years, at an estimated value of 200 million euros annually, according to the newspaper. dem Spanish sports.

The newspaper said that the residence of the Portuguese star and the model in the same house without marriage sparked some controversy in Saudi Arabia.

She added that since Cristiano and Georgina were not married yet, they would be breaking the law by living together in one house.

In Saudi Arabia, it is illegal to live under one roof without marriage, which raises questions about how the Gulf state will deal with Ronaldo and Rodriguez, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Marca points to a report by the Spanish-language EFE, which conveys the professional opinion of two Saudi lawyers, who believe the authorities will ignore the wrongdoing in this case.

EFE reported that Rodriguez, if she wanted, could live in Riyadh with the Portuguese star, even if she was not married.

According to the lawyers’ position, although Saudi laws prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and not prosecute anyone in connection with this crime, and apply these laws only when there is a problem or crime related to it. One of the lawyers stated that the Saudi authorities do not interfere with cohabitation for foreigners.

In November, the Portuguese soccer star said he planned to marry the model, although no date has been set.

Rodriguez had previously denied circulating news about the “tension” of the relationship with the international star, Cristiano Ronaldo, through pictures in which she spoke of her pride in the player who had recently moved to the ranks of the Saudi club Al-Nasr.

Georgina published, through her Twitter account, a picture of Ronaldo in the Saudi Al-Nasr shirt, and attached a comment to it saying, “A new chapter begins! Once again, who is the best in the world appears…I am proud.”

Ronaldo, who was without a club after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent last November, joined.

Ronaldo, the veteran striker, left Manchester United, the English Premier League giant, after a television interview in which he said he felt betrayed by the club and that he had no respect for his Dutch coach, Eric ten Hag.

AndConsider it a victory The moment he announced the signing of Ronaldo, “This deal is more than just writing a new historical chapter” for the club.

Al-Nasr was established in 1955 in Riyadh and was officially registered in 1960, and began to win local titles with its yellow primary shirt and blue reserve.

