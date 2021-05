As adversaries evolve their technique, so must the cyber industry. In this SC Awards Winners Circle roundtable discussion, SC Media speaks to cybersecurity leaders, and SC Award recipients, about the most compelling areas of technology for ensuring the protection of sensitive data and networks.

Joining SC Media Derek Johnson for the discussion is TJ Jermoluk, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Identity; Vinnie Liu, CEO of Bishop Fox; and Jeremy Brown, VP of threat analysis at Trinity Cyber.