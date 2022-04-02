Next Generation: Record pit stops for Richmond, tires expected to fall

The pressure is building up this weekend as NASCAR Cup Series teams flock to Richmond Raceway for some intense short-track action. The Next Gen Car has seen the shortest track in a point race so far, and there will be pressure for drivers and pit crew as shorter tracks change the intensity not only from a braking perspective for drivers but also from a speed to achieve or maintain track position. Perspectives for the pit crew for.

Richmond has one of the fastest tracks when it comes to braking, and the drivers appeared to make good use of the big brake package which is…