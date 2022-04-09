Next James Bond odds: Henry Cavill ‘now twice as likely to be Tom Hardy as the new 007’ | movies | entertainment

Ladbrokes said: “Both names have been the subject of major interest over the past few months, but as far as the odds are concerned, Henry Cavill is currently twice as likely to replace Daniel Craig as 007 as Tom Hardy “

Cavill’s odds are currently 4-1 compared to the 44-year-old Venom star, who is further down 8-1.

However, the Superman actor is only in second place and the No. 1 favorite with bookies, behind Bridgeton star reggae-gene Page.

The 34-year-old made only one series of the hit Netflix period drama before focusing on Hollywood movies.