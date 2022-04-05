Next James Bond: Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy’s odds get an edge over Tom Hardy. movies | Entertainment

It’s been several months since No Time to Die hit theaters, and with the explosive exit of Daniel Craig from the James Bond film franchise, the role of 007 is wide open for the first time since 2005. Speculation is rife as to who may take the license to kill forward. And the latest hurdles have seen a major movement. With the conclusion of Peaky Blinders this weekend, Cillian Murphy is once again at the forefront of the race to be the next Bond.

According to Ladbrokes, Murphy has seen his 25-1 margin drop by 60 percent to just 10-1.

This shakeup once again puts him at the forefront of bookies, drawing alongside James Norton and Michael Fassbender, but does it bear any resemblance to their actual chances?

That’s for the fans to decide for themselves, as Bond creators Barbara Broccoli and Michael…