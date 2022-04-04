Neymar, Mbappe and Messi all score for the first time in the same PSG game

Two hundred days after their first appearance as a trio, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all recorded Paris Saint-Germain’s 5–1 win over Lorient.

It was the first time they all netted for PSG in the same game.

All three of them together helped PSG score their first goal of the day. Messi flicks a pass around the corner, which slams into Neymar and slams into the Brazilian home.

After being bullied by Idrissa Gan Guye, Mbappe later joined Neymar on the scoresheet.

Terem Mophie pulled a goal back for Lorient before Mbappe took his second of the game by dancing around Julian Laporte and firing home from outside the penalty area.

Mbappe then played the provider for Messi as he dribbled over the byline before pulling the ball back for the Argentine captain.

