Neymar, Messi, Mbappe, two balls and a special signing

“Today we take home two balls,” announced the official PSG account after 6-1. but eThe Paris team took more than two hat-tricks from their visit to Clermont. They enjoyed tridents, shows, tacos, great goals, luxury, and a picture that sums it all up: Neymar, Messi and Mbappe, on the pitch together and on the plane. shared the joy of Trishul with his own network Social with a good publication.

What did Ni put in the post? Actually, he didn’t need more words to describe that moment of good vibes with his two football partners. The Brazilian Rift wrote only three (with the ball), the other three (with “A” for assist) and the last three (with the ball). Next to the photo of three tenants.

Another detail…