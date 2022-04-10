Neymar regrets collusion with Messi and Mbappe only happens at the end of the season

What’s next after this ad

Paris winger Neymar, who authored a hat-trick during PSG’s big win at the Clermont lawns on Saturday evening (1-6), praised the growing collusion that developed between himself and his teammates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. The 30-year-old Brazilian also expressed regret that the affair between the three Parisian stars was made so late in the season, which was confirmed by the French striker.

“First of all, I am happy to win tonight. I am also happy to score three goals. We are getting better and better, all three of us are at 100% but only at the end of the season. It is a shame for us but in the league Whatever we have left, we are going to get it.”Neymar said. The other three goals during the match against Clermont…