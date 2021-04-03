LATEST

Neymar Sent Off As PSG Lose To Lille In Ligue 1 Title Clash – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Neymar Sent Off As PSG Lose To Lille In Ligue 1 Title Clash - Tech Kashif

Neymar was sent off late on as a limping Jonathan David scored the only goal to give Lille a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain in their Ligue 1 title showdown on Saturday, a result that moves them three points clear at the top. Canadian striker David was struggling with an ankle injury when he fired home in the 20th minute. He was forced off soon after and emerged on crutches to watch the second half with heavy strapping where he had been caught by Idrissa Gana Gueye. Without him Lille held on to beat PSG in a league game in the capital for the first time in a quarter of a century, with a frustrating afternoon for the hosts summed up when Neymar was sent off at the death.

The Brazilian and Lille defender Tiago Djalo were both shown second yellow cards and dismissed following a shoving match. It is Neymar’s second sending-off this season and his fourth since moving to France in a world-record deal in 2017.

The result sees Lille take a big step towards a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, just before the Qatari takeover of PSG which changed the face of French football.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the club from France’s far north to pip the Parisians, who have won seven of the last eight league crowns and face Bayern Munich away in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

“We are top and we are in the fight, but so are Lyon, Paris and Monaco. There is not much in it,” admitted Lille coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG have now suffered three straight home league losses for the first time since 2007, and they trail Lille by three points with seven games left.

Monaco are another point behind in third after beating Metz 4-0, while Lyon are contenders too — they can reclaim third spot and go level on points with PSG by beating Lens later.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG had been fancied to ease to another league title after winning 4-2 in Lyon before the recent international break, but this result raises doubts about their credentials.

They have taken just one point from four games against Lille and Monaco this season. Lyon also beat them in Paris.

“I am disappointed with the result and at losing three important points. I am not worried but we will need to keep fighting to the end,” said Pochettino.

“We are an inconsistent side for lots of reasons but we are working to fix that.”

BEN YEDDER SCORES TWICE IN MONACO WIN

PSG may still fancy their chances of avenging last season’s defeat in the Champions League final when they face a Bayern side missing the injured Robert Lewandowski.

However they will need to perform far better than they did here against a well organised Lille side who survived an early scare before scoring.

Mike Maignan turned Kylian Mbappe’s shot around the post not long before the goal arrived from the visitors’ first attack.

Jonathan Ikone picked out David whose shot from 12 yards deflected in off Thilo Kehrer for his 10th of the season.

The 21-year-old striker was replaced by Timothy Weah before half-time, while Lille held on at the other end, with Neymar having one shot saved by Maignan in the second half and then heading wide from a Marquinhos cross.

Lille might have scored a second as Burak Yilmaz was denied by Keylor Navas after a counter-attack.

Monaco scored all their goals in the second half against a Metz side who finished with 10 men.

Cesc Fabregas scored a penalty and Kevin Volland netted his 14th of the season before France striker Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to crash in the third.

Ben Yedder scored again from the spot late on, taking his tally for the season to 15 goals, after Metz captain John Boye was shown a second yellow card for fouling Gelson Martins.

“If we keep going in this direction maybe there is something possible for us,” Monaco coach Niko Kovac told Canal Plus of his side’s title chances.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
562
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
543
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
524
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
519
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
517
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
507
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
486
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
470
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
463
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
448
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top