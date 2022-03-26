NFC South free agency grades: Tom Brady’s return gives Buccaneers huge edge as division struggled to improve

The NFC South is going to be a tough division to watch this season, unless you’re a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or want to see Tom Brady improve on his status as the “Greatest of All Time” every week. take pleasure. Brady’s return shifted the balance of power back to Tampa Bay, which could be the final wild card this year.

Instead, the Atlanta Falcons began their rebuild by trading Matt Ryan, and Sean Payton moved on as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons. The Carolina Panthers were one of football’s worst teams at the end of last season and have done little to improve the roster over the past week.

There were signings in the NFC South, but most of them are from the Buccaneers who are trying to…