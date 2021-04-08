NFL Betting Odds: Saints Win Total Lower Than Previous Years

The New Orleans Saints have won the NFC South four consecutive years and compiled a regular-season record of 49-15 since 2017.

With the NFL moving to a 17 game schedule, it may surprise some the betting odds for the 2021 Saints win total is at 9.

Both PointsBet and The Lines set the number at 9, the lowest betting total before a season for the Saints since prior to the 2017 campaign.

The retirement of quarterback Drew Brees, coupled with the losses of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, offensive lineman Nick Easton, tight ends Josh Hill and Jared Cook, and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has the sportsbooks viewing the Saints as finishing one game above .500.

While all 13 opponents and game sites next season are known, the Saints and the rest of the league will learn the layout of the schedule when the NFL releases it sometime this month.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28th-30th.

While the over/under win total of 9 is the current number for the Saints, it may drop or rise depending on the schedule and draft results.

