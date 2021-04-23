NFL Draft Rumors 2021: What happened with Zaven Collins’ weight? | TMT

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is without doubt one of the extra intriguing prospects within the 2021 NFL Draft. His measurement and bodily skills have all the time made him stand out in an in any other case underwhelming linebacker class. This previous week on Professional Soccer Community’s Draft Insiders with Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline, the 2 mentioned Collins’ sudden weight achieve and what it may imply. So, how a lot weight did Collins add and the way did he do it? Pauline has the latest information and rumors surrounding the scenario.

Be sure you be part of TMT Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline each week on Draft Insiders as they break down all it’s essential to know heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to our TMT YouTube channel and hit the notifications icon so you possibly can tune in dwell each Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information! The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting stories from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, crew suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain totally free!

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins and his stunning weight achieve

Eyebrows have been raised when Collins, the Thirteenth-rated participant on my 2021 NFL Draft huge board, weighed 270 kilos throughout mix medicals. That weight was 11 kilos heavier than his professional day mark from earlier this month. So what’s the story?

It’s actually not an enormous deal, to let you know the reality. Collins was slightly shocked to tip the scales at 259 kilos throughout Tulsa’s Professional Day. He persistently weighed between 264 to 265 kilos throughout coaching within the lead-up to the Tulsa exercise. The expectations of his coaching crew have been that Collins can be over 260 kilos at his professional day.

After his profitable professional day exercise when he got here in lighter than anticipated, it was admitted to me Collins relaxed a bit and loved himself, as he ought to. The extreme steak-eating led to the 270 mix weigh-in, which was a shock like the professional day mark, however within the different path.

I’m advised in current days Collins has his weight again down beneath 265 kilos and has been holding regular.

Collins and his potential within the NFL

Talking of Tony’s huge board, here’s what Pauline needed to say in Collins’ scouting report.

Positives: Explosive, game-impacting linebacker who was a three-year starter for Tulsa. Instinctive, breaks down nicely, and rapidly locates the ball handler. Forceful up the sphere and performs with steadiness in addition to physique management. Provides effort defending the run and assaults assignments in addition to opponents.

Huge, sturdy, and defeats blocks to make the play. Simply will get again to enjoying steadiness off the preliminary block and rapidly adjustments path or alters his angle of assault with out dropping momentum. Terrific move rusher who bends off the sting with pace. Explodes via gaps to penetrate the road of scrimmage. Very efficient making performs in area, fluid transferring laterally and reveals pace in pursuit. Stays with assignments, possesses stable ball expertise, and stands out in protection.

Negatives: Not overly fast. Often will get caught upfield and out of place.

Evaluation: Collins is a game-impacting defender and one of many extra understated prospects on this 12 months’s draft. He’s not the small run-and-chase linebacker groups favor nowadays. Somewhat, he’s a throwback of types, and possesses the scale in addition to pace to be a move rusher in addition to play in protection. Collins is a real three-down defender who ought to rapidly break right into a beginning lineup and comes with excellent scheme versatility.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Need to do your individual mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you should definitely observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.