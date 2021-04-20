NFL Draft Rumors: Could Landon Dickerson injury concerns slide him to Day 3? | TMT

Penei Sewell is the odds-on favourite to be the primary offensive lineman off the board within the 2021 NFL Draft. However how will offensive linemen equivalent to Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, who has a questionable harm historical past, fall after that? And which blockers are piquing the curiosity of groups? Right here’s the most recent on what I’m listening to.

Offensive Lineman rumors: What’s the newest on Landon Dickerson?

The participant who will get the widest number of opinions from groups is Dickerson. Many have mocked the Alabama heart as a first-round choose. Off the sport movie, Dickerson is a particularly efficient blocker who can play guard or heart and has proven terrific progress the previous two seasons.

Landon Dickerson’s medical historical past presents a critical concern

Whereas many deal with the knee harm Dickerson suffered in the course of the SEC title recreation towards Florida, his medical previous reaches a lot additional again. Dickerson noticed his freshman season at Florida State halted seven video games in as a consequence of a proper ACL harm. Every of his subsequent two seasons have been reduce brief by main ankle accidents. That’s 4 campaigns that ended prematurely as a consequence of season-ending accidents, most of which required surgical procedure. That’s not historical past for a 335-pound lineman.

A number of groups I’ve spoken with inform me they’d not draft Dickerson within the first 5 rounds as a consequence of medical considerations. The long-term results of prior accidents are as a lot of a priority because the short-term chance of struggling a serious harm once more. I’ve additionally realized that a number of groups gave Dickerson a medical grade of 3-minus off medicals, the equal of a C-minus in letter grades.

Whereas it’s not a devastating grade, particularly for a participant with Dickerson’s historical past, it’s one thing that may most definitely flag him with groups.

What are the opposite potential touchdown spots for offensive linemen?

Alijah Vera-Tucker and Christian Darrisaw

The touchdown spot for Alijah Vera-Tucker in Spherical 1 could possibly be depending on how shortly Christian Darrisaw comes off the board.

The Minnesota Vikings wish to draft Darrisaw, however they aren’t certain he’ll be round at choose 14 with the Los Angeles Chargers deciding on forward of them. If he’s not there, I’m instructed the Vikings are taking a protracted, laborious take a look at Vera-Tucker, who they may find yourself deciding on in Spherical 1.

Which offensive lineman could possibly be within the body for the Jaguars?

Lastly, I count on the Jacksonville Jaguars to handle their offensive line early within the draft, together with the middle place someday on Day 2. In truth, I’m instructed the participant they covet on the pivot is Ohio State junior Josh Myers, who could possibly be their choose on the high of Spherical 3.

