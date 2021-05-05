LATEST

NFL mock draft: Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough a wild card in 2022 NFL draft – The Arizona Republic

Tyler Shough could end up being the ultimate wild card in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Texas Tech quarterback, who threw for 13 touchdowns and 1,559 yards last season at Oregon, shows up in a couple of early NFL mock draft projections for the 2022 draft.

One of them has the former Chandler Hamilton High standout going No. 1 overall in that draft, expecting him to break out with a huge season with the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

If he were to somehow go No. 1 overall (or No. 2) in the 2022 NFL draft, Shough would make history for Arizona.

No Arizona high school football product has ever gone higher than No. 3 in an NFL draft (Chandler’s Dion Jordan, 2013).

Check out what some NFL mock draft projections say about Shough and the 2022 NFL draft.

Arizonans in 2022 NFL draft:

Walter Football: Tyler Shough goes to Houston Texans at No. 1

Charlie Campbell writes: “The Texans could consider moving on from Deshaun Watson in the near future. Shough (6-5, 221) has a good skill set with size, arm strength, and some athleticism. In 2020, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,480 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Shough has the upside to break out in 2021.”

Draft Kings: Tyler Shough selected by Philadelphia Eagles at No. 7

Collin Sherwin writes: “The Oregon transfer should post monster numbers this season in a pointsball Matt Wells system, and the Birds are likely to be in the market for a passer if the Jalen Hurts experiment doesn’t go well. That’s also an experiment without too long a leash.”

More: 2022 NFL mock draft: Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, Kedon Slovis make history for Arizona?

More: 2022 NFL draft: Spencer Rattler, Kedon Slovis, Tyler Shough, Brock Purdy among top QBs

Yardbarker: Tyler Shough picked by Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 16

Seth Trachtman writes: “Following in the footsteps of Justin Herbert at Oregon, Shough had an up-and-down sophomore season with 1,559 yards passing and 13 touchdowns in seven games in 2020. A more pass-friendly offense after transferring to Texas Tech has a chance to push Shough up draft boards with a better year.”

Many early 2022 NFL mock drafts don’t predict Shough going in the first round.

Could the projections above be onto something?

A big year for the quarterback could vault him up NFL draft boards and toward the top of 2022 NFL draft projections.

More: First-round NFL draft picks from Arizona: Austin Jackson joins list in 2020 NFL draft

More: N’Keal Harry joins list of Arizona high school first-round selections

