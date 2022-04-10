NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead, hit by a car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday at the age of 24 after being hit by a car in Florida, his franchise said, confirming an ESPN report. Citing the player’s agent, Cedric Saunders, the US outlet reported that Haskins did not survive his injuries after being hit by a car in South Florida, where he was training with the Steelers.

He quickly became part of the Steelers family.

,I am devastated and at a loss for words after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins“, team coach Mike Tomlin reacted in a press release.He quickly became part of the Steelers family upon arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our most involved players on the field and within our community. Dwayne was a great partner, but more than that…