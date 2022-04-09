NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed in car accident

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. photo/ap

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Sunday after he was hit by a moving dump truck on a South Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda did not explain why Haskins, 24, was on the highway at the time. The highway was stalled for several hours due to the accident.

“He was just walking down the highway and was killed,” Miranda told the Associated Press.

Haskins’ death sparked a wave of mourning from many corners of the NFL, most notably with his former teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.