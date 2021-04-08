NFL Player Shooting : Former NFL Player Phillip Adams commits suicide after murdering 5 people in South Carolina. | The SportsRush

NFL Player Shooting : Phillip Adams was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of the 2010 NFL draft. While his NFL career was steady, Adams’ life must have taken a drastic turn for the worse after he murdered 5 people this past Wednesday.

Adams spent 6 seasons as an NFL pro, playing for the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons. The Rock Hill native played college ball at South Carolina State.

Five dead, one critically injured in a South Carolina shooting. The suspect is allegedly NFL player Philip Adams, who committed suicide following the event. pic.twitter.com/Xj9oamFnnx — Nicholas Hunter (@nikolo_h) April 8, 2021

Phillip Adams Murdered 5 people before committing suicide.

Phillip Adams horrifically killed 5 people on Wednesday and seriously injured a 6th. Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber handgun.

Amongst the deceased included Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5. What is truly surprising is that Dr. Lesslie lived near Adams’ parent’s house in Rock Hill and were treated by him regularly.

Also, a teacher who previously taught Phillip Adams in Rock Hill, SC, said that Phillip Adams was always a sweet kid and a good student. They also added that they would never have imagined that out of all the kids, Adams would be someone to commit something so horrific.

NEW from a source who used to teach Philip Adams in Rock Hill, SC: “As a teacher we always have a few kids that we wouldn’t be surprised if they killed a bunch of people. He wasn’t one of those kids.” — Parker Quinlan (@ParkerQuinlan1) April 8, 2021

They also described Adams a sweet kid, a good student, and they were totally blindsided by the incident. Said this was wildly out of character from the student they knew. — Parker Quinlan (@ParkerQuinlan1) April 8, 2021

Dr. Robert Lesslie along with 4 others Killed

A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.

“Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” Faris said. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”

Faris also divulged that the deputies were called to the scene at 4:45 pm on Wednesday and spent hours trying to find Adams before finding him in another neighborhood house.

Dr. Lesslie was a beloved member of the society who had been practicing medicine since 1981. It’s so tragic to see Phillip Adams go through such a drastic change over the years that he had to commit such a horrific act.

