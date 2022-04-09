NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by truck

Updated April 9, 2022 at 2:46PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning in Florida. A 24-year-old has died after being hit by a dump truck while driving on the South Florida interstate.

Haskins was driving “for unknown reasons” on I-595 in Broward County, Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Indiana Miranda told NPR in an email.

Miranda said Haskins was hit by a truck as he tried to cross westbound lanes. He was declared brought dead at the scene. Miranda said the fatal accident, which is an active traffic homicide investigation, was reported at 6:37 a.m.

one in StatementSteelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was “at a loss for words.”

,[Haskins] Quickly became a part of our Steelers family…