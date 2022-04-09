NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed in motor accident while driving on Florida highway

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, pictured at the 2021 NFL game, has been killed in a motor accident.

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday when he was hit by a dump truck while driving on a South Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda did not explain why Haskins, 24, was on the highway at the time. The highway was stalled for several hours due to the accident.

“He was just walking down the highway and was killed,” Miranda said. The Associated Press.

