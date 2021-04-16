NFL Rumors & Draft News: Ja’Marr Chase’s potential, teams moving up for QBs, and more | TMT

The NFL offseason steamrolls ever so intently in direction of Cleveland. It’s time to as soon as once more dive into the mailbag to debate varied matters across the league. With out additional ado, let’s discuss NFL rumors and 2021 NFL Draft information!

Do you wish to submit a query for the mailbag?

Bear in mind, in case you have a query you wish to ship in for subsequent week’s mailbag, you’ll be able to electronic mail it to [email protected] or ship a tweet to @PFN365 on Twitter utilizing the hashtag #AskTonyPFN. If that’s the case, we could embody it in an upcoming mailbag column!

NFL Rumors & Draft Information: The Tony Pauline Mailbag (4.16.21)

This week’s installment will cowl my 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings and varied questions round draft rumors and gadgets from across the league.

To start with, now we have a query making an attempt to pin down the QB market after the primary three go.

NFL rumors and roster-building plans

Which groups do you assume are the almost definitely to make a transfer up into the highest 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft? And are there any groups inside the highest 10 already that may wish to get even greater?

The leaders proper now are the Chicago Bears and Washington Soccer Crew. You additionally should regulate the New England Patriots.

Do you might have any thought if the Chicago Bears will draft a quarterback this yr?

The sense I get speaking to individuals is the Bears are virtually determined to return away with a quarterback within the first two rounds this yr. If they will’t make a transfer to get one of many high 5, Davis Mills of Stanford is a signal-caller they actually like.

Any thought what the Washington Soccer Crew is perhaps trying to do in Spherical 1? It’s been very quiet this yr main as much as the draft.

We spoke about this Wednesday night time throughout The Draft Insiders present.

Sources near Coach Rivera, the identical individuals who informed me a yr in the past Rivera was all in on Chase Younger and interviewing Tua Tagovailoa throughout the NFL Mix was only a matter of due diligence, say they wish to transfer up and get a quarterback.

I didn’t get the sense they wish to give away the draft capital vital to maneuver as much as No. 4 and seize a signal-caller, although that’s doable. Moderately, if a quarterback begins to slip previous the No. 8 spot, they might decide up the cellphone and see if they may make the transfer.

Do you assume the Patriots would take a quarterback in Spherical 1? If they don’t, which Day 2 quarterbacks do you assume finest match their offensive system?

I completely assume they wish to take a QB in Spherical 1, both by transferring up just a few slots or seeing if by some means one of many high 5 falls to them.

Kellen Mond is a quarterback I might see the Patriots choosing on Day 2.

Joe Douglas appears to favor a selected sort of offensive linemen. Are you able to give some names you imagine match Joe Douglas’ most popular character and scheme for the primary three rounds of the draft?

Facilities Creed Humphrey, Michal Menet, and Drew Dalman. Tackles Teven Jenkins and Dillon Radunz. Guards Wyatt Davis and Jack Anderson.

2021 NFL Draft information and rumors

Each Trey Lance and Justin Fields have scheduled second professional day exercises within the weeks main as much as the draft. What are your ideas on this new follow? Do you actually assume these extra showcases make a distinction for these quarterbacks? And do you assume it will stay a standard follow even in regular, “non-pandemic” years?

There have been conditions previously the place gamers have labored out for scouts up till just a few days earlier than the draft. Additionally, groups have individually labored out gamers up till the league deadline — which is normally the week previous to the draft.

A widely known instance of the previous is Terrell Suggs. He had a number of last-minute exercises to attempt to get his 40-time below 4.85 seconds, which he by no means did. So late exercises are nothing new.

I do assume in a yr the place there was no 2021 NFL Mix, no non-public/particular person exercises, no official workforce visits, and many others., the second professional day exercises for Trey Lance and Justin Fields might make a distinction. I additionally thought it was an excellent transfer by the individuals advising each quarterbacks to get a second professional day in earlier than the draft.

When you have been placing your status on the road to bang the desk for a single non-QB prospect within the 2021 NFL Draft, who wouldn’t it be?

Zaven Collins and Azeez Ojulari — I imagine each could be impression defensive gamers on the subsequent degree.

It’s clear primarily based in your large board that Ja’Marr Chase is your WR1 in 2021. His grade appears exceptionally excessive. The place does Chase rank in your private grades given out to WR prospects over the past 20 years?

Nice query. Luckily, I’ve an enormous database and may return so far as 2003. Ja’Marr Chase ranks No. 4 out of the two,385 receivers I’ve graded since then.

Solely three receivers — Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Roy Williams — had greater grades than Chase. Fitzgerald and Johnson justified the grade, Williams didn’t.

Outdoors of elite prospects who occur to have return expertise (like Jaylen Waddle, for instance), who’re the highest kick returners and punt returners on this yr’s draft class?

Jaylen Waddle apart, I like Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore, Shi Smith, Tutu Atwell, Jaelon Darden, Whop Philyor, and probably Zech McPhearson as return specialists.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, remember to comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.