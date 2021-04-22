NFL Rumors & Draft News: Penei Sewell’s ceiling, Dolphins’ plans at 18, and more | TMT

The NFL offseason steamrolls ever so carefully in direction of Cleveland. It’s time to as soon as once more dive into the mailbag to debate varied matters across the league. With out additional ado, let’s speak NFL rumors and 2021 NFL Draft information!

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information! The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, a giant board with over 850 gamers, staff matches, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without cost!

Do you need to submit a query for the mailbag?

Keep in mind, you probably have a query you need to ship in for subsequent week’s mailbag, you’ll be able to electronic mail it to [email protected] or ship a tweet to @PFN365 on Twitter utilizing the hashtag #AskTonyPFN. In that case, we could embody it in an upcoming mailbag column!

NFL Rumors & Draft Information: The Tony Pauline Mailbag (4.22.21)

This week’s installment will cowl my 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings and varied questions round draft rumors and gadgets from across the league.

To start with, we’ve got a query gauging simply how nice of a prospect Penei Sewell is.

2021 NFL Draft information and rumors

You’ve got Sewell ranked in your prime three in your huge board. Do you place Sewell in the identical class of expertise as a number of the different nice offensive tackles like Joe Thomas, Trent Williams, and Tyron Smith?

I don’t suppose Sewell is as polished because the tackles you talked about and so far as readiness. He additionally slips behind the Bryant McKinnie’s and Jake Lengthy’s of the world. That stated, I do consider he has as a lot upside as any of those tackles besides Williams.

Do you agree with the concept that if it wasn’t for his damage historical past, Jaelan Phillips could be a lock as a top-15 choose? And the way early do you suppose he’ll go?

No, primarily as a result of he solely had one huge 12 months. Phillips’ shout‘ manufacturing at UCLA was pedestrian, and he doesn’t have the identical physique of labor as Azeez Olujari (who solely performed two years) or Paye receipts.

Phillips could possibly be a man that falls on draft night time. I graded him as a late first-round prospect, however the reality he was unable to participate in mix medicals — resulting from no fault of his personal — may work towards him subsequent week.

I’m questioning what you consider the guards on this draft. Are there any that you simply see as a sure-fire, day-one starter? Are there any potential day three guards you want quite a bit?

I stay cussed and have Rashawn Slater and Alijah Vera-Tucker on my guard board. I consider each can shortly begin at guard, although I’m informed there was some concern over again points with Slater. If wholesome, Wyatt Davis and Trey Smith shall be absolute steals within the second spherical.

Kendrick Inexperienced and Jack Anderson are bargains within the center rounds. My late-round/UDFA sleeper could be Will Sherman of Colorado.

Draft prospects and NFL staff matches

Do you actually suppose the New England Patriots would transfer up into the highest 10 or so to pick out a quarterback? That doesn’t really feel like a Invoice Belichick type of transfer, does it?

I fully agree with you — it’s not a Belichick kind of transfer. Nevertheless, has something they’ve accomplished since January been a Belichick kind of transfer?

I believe if Mac Jones slides, they may look to make a transfer up — he’s probably the most NFL-ready after Trevor Lawrence, and I don’t suppose Belichick needs a undertaking at quarterback.

Are there any prospects specifically that you’re listening to the New York Giants are most keen on?

The highest two move rushers and Jaylen Waddle.

In case you have been operating the Atlanta Falcons, what would you do with the fourth total choose?

I might take a protracted exhausting take a look at the quarterbacks, however ultimately, draft Kyle Pitts.

Assuming the Dolphins go together with an offensive weapon at 6, what place do you suppose they’re focusing on at 18?

As reported final night time throughout The Draft Insiders podcast, I used to be informed on Wednesday it seems as if they’re transferring in direction of a move rusher at 18.

Are there any shock groups that could possibly be within the first-round QB market? Perhaps Philadelphia? Maybe Detroit? The New York Giants?

I believe it is going to be within the dialog for the Lions. Gettleman should win now, and taking a quarterback at 11 could be an admission Daniel Jones was a mistake, so I don’t see that occuring.

I’d be stunned if any of the QBs are nonetheless on the board at 12 for the Eagles.

You talked about earlier this week the Vikings would take into account Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th choice if Christian Darrisaw is just not round. Any thought what they might do with Ezra Cleveland then?

I used to be informed if they chose Vera-Tucker, they might play him at guard and use Cleveland at left deal with.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you should definitely comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.