NFL sad after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins died on I-595 in Broward

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck waited for the officers to arrive.

Steelers Depot reported Haskins was in southern Palm Beach County, driving back Nazi Harris, tight end Pat Freermuth and quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.

Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN that NFL players began mourning Saturday after he died.

‘Heart broken’

Steelers coach Mike…