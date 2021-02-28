NFL TV Ratings “Slat Isn’t Aero Matter”: Black Lives Matter Protest, COVID-19 Epidemic, Drop NFL Viewership in 2020-21 | sport

The last few years have seen a steady decline in NFL TV ratings. The drop in viewership and ratings has been going on for some time.

The average viewership per game was 14.9 million viewers per game in the 2020–21 NFL season, 10% lower than the ratings in 2019–20 at 16.5 million viewers.

However, Colin Cowhard believes that this is not a concern because the NFL is still very profitable and is paid huge sums by their broadcasters:

When I hear people discuss slight erosion in NFL TV ratings, always close your eyes. Never mind, not even a little bit. It is the “must have” of American TV products. It was just told what each network is paying to the NFL – Gulp. – Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 28, 2021

There are several factors that may explain the decline in ratings this year. After all, it was the lowest viewership the NFL has seen since 2016 when it clicked about 15 million viewers per game.

Why are NFL TV Ratings Down?

One possible explanation is the fact that this season occurred during an election year. 2016 and 2017 were also both seasons in which NFL ratings plunged and both of those years came during or after an election. Additionally, another similarity between 2016–17 and 2020 is that those three seasons marked a historic turning point in the fight for social justice.

Colin Kaepernick made waves in the NFL world when he knelt for the national anthem in 2016, and resulted in both sides, who supported him, and those who opted not to turn off the TV for an NFL game. .

Supporters became furious at the NFL’s response and stopped watching as a silent protest. Meanwhile, those opposing Kaepernick were enraged at the idea of ​​the player kneeling during the anthem, and so they dropped out as well.

This past year, as civil unrest escalated and players and fans demanded action against the brutality of the police, a similar decline of spectators took place as the players continued the tradition of kneeling.

Additionally, we certainly cannot forget the circumstances in which this NFL season took place. The COVID-19 epidemic caused the NFL to improve when it came to scheduling games, and once again, the audience took a dive.

First, the NFL season was often considered later, with extensive coverage of COVID-19 on all major news platforms. Second, as many teams saw an outbreak of the virus, the NFL had to recreate several games. For example, the NBC Prime Time Thanksgiving game, which attracted 21 million viewers per year over the past two years, moved to the slot on Sunday afternoon, where it brought in only 10.75 million viewers.

Is NFL TV Rating Always Going Down?

There was a drop in TV ratings this year, but the NFL was actually moving slowly upward toward the first. The NFL reached its peak in 2015 when it attracted 18.1 million viewers per game. In 2016, viewership declined widely as we talked about 16.5 million and then up to 15 million.

However, the rating started rising once again. Audience grew by 5% to 15.8 million in 2018 and then to 16.5 in 2019.

Therefore, we can probably assume that the drop in viewership is not really as disturbing as it may seem. Ultimately, the election and the COVID-19 epidemic had a wide impact on the league, and of course, its audience as well.

In fact, the NFL is still the most popular TV program in America. In 2020, NFL games held 69 of the top 100 most watched programs. The Super Bowl was, of course, number one with 99.9 million viewers.

In fact, after the Super Bowl, only two presidential debates and a single Vice Presidential debate drew in more viewers before another NFL game held a top spot (conference championship games). No other sporting event even came close to the top 100, as the first appearance by a non-NFL sports broadcast was the Tech Series in 114.

How much network does the NFL pay for broadcast rights?

Cowhard mentioned that he felt relieved to hear how many networks the NFL pays to broadcast games. So, what exactly is this figure?

According to reports, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and DirecTV pay the NFL approximately $ 8 billion per year in license fees. It is a huge sum and certainly bigger than any other sport in America. Additionally, the NFL is looking to secure a deal that will pay them $ 100 billion over 10 years.

However, if the NFL does not rebound from this season, the deal could be in jeopardy, in which case Colin Cowherd could go terribly wrong.

