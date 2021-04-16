NFL Win Totals 2021: Overs / unders for each NFL team | TMT

With the discharge of the 2021 NFL win totals, how do the overs and unders for every staff look within the context of the brand new 17-game season? Which staff is the market undervaluing and whose expectations are set too excessive? Let’s check out the total checklist of win totals for NFL groups in 2021 and establish which groups might current a worth.

2021 NFL Win Totals: NFC over/beneath

Atlanta Falcons: 7

The Falcons are coming off a four-win season that noticed their head coach and common supervisor fired in the course of the 12 months. With a brand new head coach in place in Arthur Smith, the Falcons can be seeking to bounce again. They return some proficient items on either side of the ball, led by quarterback Matt Ryan and broad receiver Julio Jones.

Lean Over 7 wins

Arizona Cardinals: 8

Carolina Panthers: 7.5

After profitable three of their first 5 video games final 12 months, the Panthers gained simply two video games within the the rest of the season. They’ve made some important modifications to their offense, which might result in one other 12 months of constructing. How the Panthers do that season very a lot is dependent upon Sam Darnold.

Lean Beneath 7.5 wins

Chicago Bears: 7.5

Dallas Cowboys: 9.5

If the Cowboys can hold Dak Prescott wholesome, they need to be capable of enhance on their poor efficiency from final season. Their protection, nevertheless, significantly the defensive backs, remains to be a significant concern. The Cowboys are doubtlessly going to wish to attain 35 or extra factors every week to win every sport.

Lean beneath 9.5 wins

Detroit Lions: 5

Inexperienced Bay Packers: 11

The Packers have one of many highest projected win totals within the NFL in 2021. They’ve confirmed themselves to be common season warriors the previous two seasons. With 13 wins in every of the final two seasons, it’s onerous to not think about them attending to at the very least 11 wins in 2021.

Lean over 11 wins

Los Angeles Rams: 10.5

Minnesota Vikings: 8.5

New Orleans Saints: 9.5

The departure of Drew Brees leaves the Saints in a tough state of affairs. With one of many greater win totals within the NFL in 2021, they’re a candidate to hit the beneath this season. A comparatively smooth schedule when Brees was absent final 12 months has doubtlessly led to a false sense of confidence.

Beneath 9.5 wins

New York Giants: 7

Philadelphia Eagles: 7

San Francisco 49ers: 10

Seattle Seahawks: 10

The Seahawks have gained at the very least 10 video games in eight of the final 9 seasons. As one in all 10 groups with a double-digit win complete within the NFL in 2021, folks could also be viewing them as a possible let-down staff. Nonetheless, so long as Russell Wilson is on board and dialed in, it’s onerous to see this staff dropping beneath 10 wins for the primary time since 2017.

Over 10 wins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11.5

Washington Soccer Crew: 8

2021 NFL Win Totals: AFC over/beneath

Baltimore Ravens: 11

Buffalo Payments: 10.5

The Buffalo Payments have actually impressed these previous two seasons. With a median of 11.5 wins over that span, it’s onerous to think about them not making it to an 11-6 report with the enlargement to the 17-game season. If this line drops to 10 wins then it’s one thing to leap on instantly.

Lean over 10.5 wins

Cincinnati Bengals: 6.5

Cleveland Browns: 10

Denver Broncos: 7.5

Houston Texans: 5

Indianapolis Colts: 10

The Colts are one in all 10 groups with a double-digit 2021 NFL win complete, and they’re an intriguing group. Changing Philip Rivers with Carson Wentz might see them go both manner. Nonetheless, Rivers was a good distance from his greatest final season, and Wentz can be surrounded by extra expertise in Indianapolis than he was in Philadelphia.

Lean over 10 wins

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs: 12

As soon as once more, the Chiefs have the best variety of any of the win totals within the NFL in 2021. With a complete of 12, the beneath is all the time going to be well-liked, however the Chiefs have confirmed time and time once more that they’ll hit the over on this quantity. Within the three years Mahomes has been beneath heart, the Chiefs have gained a median of 12.7 video games. With that quantity now being in a 17-game season, it appears doubtless that the Chiefs will go at the very least 12-5.

Over 12 wins

Las Vegas Raiders: 8

Los Angeles Chargers: 9

Miami Dolphins: 9

The Dolphins actually impressed final season, and their win complete for 2021 is probably probably the most stunning within the NFL. Coming off a 10-win season, with reinforcements on the way in which in a draft during which they’ve some excessive worth alternatives, it’s onerous to see them not get to 10 wins once more in 2021.

Over 9 wins

New England Patriots: 9

New York Jets: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9

Tennessee Titans: 9.5

