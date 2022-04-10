NFL world collectively mourns after Dwayne Haskins tragedy

On Saturday, the NFL community was given an untimely reminder of the fragility of life as former Washington Commander quarterback Dwayne Haskins struck an oncoming vehicle while trying to cross the lanes on the west side of I-95 in South Florida. was tragically killed after colliding with it.

At just 24 years old, Haskins was practicing with his Steelers teammates in South Florida in preparation for the team’s off-season workout schedule.

Unfortunately, news of Haskins’ passing was met with highly insensitive reactions from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who shed light on Haskins’ “struggle” In tweets he posted in the NFL to break the news, and the Hall of Fame executed Gil Brandt, who said during a radio interview that Haskins “lived to die” and that the tragedy could have been prevented. ..