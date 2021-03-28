LATEST

Ngannou Eyes Jones For First UFC Heavyweight Title Defense » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sweet 16 Again For Missouri St. Women, 64-39 Over Wright St. - Tech Kashif

LAS VEGAS: Francis Ngannous UFC heavyweight title belt was barely fastened around his waist when he began thinking about the fearsome foe already plotting to take it away from him.

Whether it happens this summer or shortly afterward, Ngannou knows he’ll be seeing Jon Jones in the cage very soon and the new champion welcomes the showdown.

Well, I think Jon Jones makes more sense for me, Ngannou said. But either way, I’m going to fight.

A second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night was the culmination of Ngannou’s remarkable path from poverty in Cameroon to international sports stardom. But the 34-year-old veteran has been around this game long enough to know his next fight is always more important, and Jones looms directly ahead.

In my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, Ngannou said. Him moving up is going to be a challenge I will take. … But I am the champ. He is coming up and looking for me. I am ready any time soon.

Jones relinquished his light heavyweight belt last year and began putting on muscle for a move up to heavyweight. A man whose lack of personal discipline has prevented him from being universally acknowledged as the greatest fighter in MMA appears to be taking this quest quite seriously, and Ngannou is aware of the challenge facing him to retain his belt.

But after Ngannou’s ferocious performance in his rematch against Miocic, UFC President Dana White suggested Jones is the one who should be wary.

If I’m Jon Jones and I see that (fight), I’m moving to 185, White said, referring to the middleweight limit.

Jones and White resumed playing the games that have defined their relationship moments after Ngannou dethroned Miocic the most accomplished heavyweight champ in the promotion’s history with two phenomenal knockdowns.

Show me the money, Jones tweeted immediately after Ngannou’s hand was raised.

In the news conference after UFC 260, White said he was interested in a rematch with Derrick Lewis for Ngannou’s first title defense. White also said Jones could jump past Lewis while implying that Jones might not actually want to do so.

If Jon Jones really wants that fight … Jon Jones knows he can get the fight, White said. “Hes got to call and do it. Its easy to say you want the fight. We can make that fight tonight if he calls us.

That posturing offended Jones, who aired his displeasure online for the next 12 hours.

Why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth?, Jones asked. What an insult. … Conor McGregor wants big money, its expected. Jon Jones wants money, now hes (scared).

Jones also said Lewis could have the first shot at Ngannou if White wants it: No need to rush a great thing. Ive already had a Hall of Fame career, Im going to need some bread.

The posturing took some focus away from Ngannou, the likable, soft-spoken muscleman with unbelievable punching power. He is the UFC’s third current champion from Africa, and he heralded his win as the biggest breakthrough yet for fighters from the continent.

“This is just a symbol of dedication and perseverance, Ngannou said. Somebody asked me what I wanted to do with the belt. Maybe I will find a public place to put it in Cameroon for kids to look at and realize that anything is possible.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman left Nigeria for Texas when he was only 8 years old, and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya left Nigeria for New Zealand when he was 10. Ngannou didnt leave Cameroon for France until his mid-20s after working in a quarry and then training as a boxer.

While he waits to learn the identity of his next opponent, Ngannou plans to relax in Las Vegas, where he now lives and trains, with the knowledge his work and sacrifice have been rewarded. He also declared his intention to be more active as the champion than Miocic, whose only fights in the previous three years were his lucrative trilogy with Daniel Cormier.

I want to move on and put more activity in the division than it has in the past, Ngannou said. I hope with the belt now, Im going to be more active. Im going to be able to do two or three fights a year.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x