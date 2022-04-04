NGOs demand that the IMF condition its loan to Egypt on more social rights

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should condition its debt to Egypt for greater socio-economic rights and transparency on the military’s role in the economy, seven human rights NGOs claimed on Monday. Against the backdrop of a war between Russia and Ukraine, Egypt’s major wheat suppliers, Cairo, hit by record inflation and a brutal devaluation, has sought a new loan from the IMF. In 2016, the most populous of Arab countries had already received 10.8 billion euros from the IMF against harsh austerity: a 50% devaluation and lifting of various subsidies.

While food prices have already risen by more than 20% in recent months, a new IMF loan would mean more taxes and fewer state subsidies…