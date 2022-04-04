NGOs demand that the IMF condition its loan to Egypt on more social rights

NGOs demand that the IMF condition its loan to Egypt on more social rights

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should condition its debt to Egypt for greater socio-economic rights and transparency on the military’s role in the economy, seven human rights NGOs claimed on Monday. Against the backdrop of a war between Russia and Ukraine, Egypt’s major wheat suppliers, Cairo, hit by record inflation and a brutal devaluation, has sought a new loan from the IMF. In 2016, the most populous of Arab countries had already received 10.8 billion euros from the IMF against harsh austerity: a 50% devaluation and lifting of various subsidies.

read alsoEgypt hit by pandemic turns to IMF

While food prices have already risen by more than 20% in recent months, a new IMF loan would mean more taxes and fewer state subsidies…


Read Full News