NGY Vs OSK Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Kick-Off Goals Japenese League

Lastly, in Japenese Soccer League we now have group Nagoya Grampus Eight taking part in in opposition to the group Gamba Osaka at Nagoya Mizuho Athletics. The match will begin at 3:30 pm on twenty second April. Each of the groups have a distinct fan base and so they have performed very nicely within the league. So, first, focus on the efficiency of group OSK who has performed a complete of 6 matches within the league the place they’ve received one match, misplaced 2 matches and three matches declared a draw. They’ve lately performed a match on 18th April in opposition to the group Shimizu S-Pulse and each the groups scored one aim and match declared a a draw. The group is at sixth place within the league standings.

On the opposite aspect, the group NGY has performed a complete of 11 matches within the league the place they’ve received 8 matches, misplaced one match and a pair of matches declared as a draw. The group NGY had lately performed a match on 18th April in opposition to the group Sagan Tosu the place they’ve scored one aim and group NGY scored 2 objectives and received the match. The group NGY is at second place within the league standings. Let’s have a look to the dwell rating of groups.

NGY Vs OSK dwell rating:

Match: NGY Vs OSK Japanese Soccer League 2020-21

Date: twenty second April

Time: 03:30 pm

Venue: Nagoya Mizuho Athletics

Nagoya Grampus Eight Squad:

Ryogo Yamasaki, Youchiro Kakitani, Yuki Ogaki, Shunto Kodama, Ryotaro Ishida, Manabu Saito, Sho Inagaki, Hiroyuki Abe, Kazuki Nagasawa, Takuji Yonemoto, Akira Yoshida, Shumpei Naruse, Yutaka Yoshida, Ryoya Morishita, Yasuki Kimoto, Mitch Langerak , Yuichi Maruyama, Kazuya Miyahara, Haruya Fujii

Gamba Osaka Squad:

Ademilson, Kosuke Onose, Takashi Usami, Ren Shibamoto, Yaki Yamamoto, Kohei Okuno, Shinya Yajima, Guys Fukuda, Shu Kurata, Received-Ho Shin, Riku Matsuda, Tatsuya Yamaguchi, Jefferson Tabinas, Ryu Takao, Keisuke Kurokawa, Daisuke Takagi, Kim Younger-Gwon, Rho Shinzato, Suganuma Shunya, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kei Ishikawa, Yun-oh Lee, Hiroki Fujiharu, Suganuma Shunya

OSK Vs NGY Dream 11 Prediction:

The group NGY has performed a match on 14th April in opposition to the group Sanfrecce Hiroshima the place they’ve scored one aim and the opponent group failed to realize any aim and misplaced the match. The important thing gamers of group NGY might be Sho Inagaki who has scored 3 objectives in 10 matches. The ahead participant might be Ryogo Yamasaki who has scored 2 objectives in 10 matches.

The group OSK has lately performed a match in opposition to the group Sagan Tosu the place they’ve scored one aim and the opponent group caught at zeroa and misplaced the match. The important thing gamers of group OSK might be Takashi Usami who has scored 2 objectives in 6 matches. There are greater possibilities of group NGY successful at present’s match.